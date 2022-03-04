Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APP stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 717.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 78.6% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,475,000 after purchasing an additional 903,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

