Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of APP stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 717.82.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on APP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
