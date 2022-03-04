Insider Selling: Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CEO Sells 31,515 Shares of Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DOV traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.94. 1,227,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,048. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.