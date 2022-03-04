STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Shares Up 20%

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

STR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of encapsulants, which is used to protect and preserve the circuit of a solar module. It offers its products under PHOTOCAP brand. The company was founded by John DeBell and Henry Richardson in 1944 and is headquartered in Enfield, CT.

