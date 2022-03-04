First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 84,719 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,719 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,836 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 130,321 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 75,543,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,677,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.