DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.04

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €31.04 ($34.88) and last traded at €31.62 ($35.53), with a volume of 172925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.04 ($34.88).

DWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($58.54) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.50 ($50.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

