Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE SPGS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 26,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group Acquisition (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

