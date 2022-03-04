Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE SPGS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 26,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

