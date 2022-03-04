InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44). Approximately 64,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 76,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.46).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £8.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.56.

In other news, insider Mark Michael Ward acquired 376,799 shares of InnovaDerma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £131,879.65 ($176,948.41).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

