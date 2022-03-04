Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

