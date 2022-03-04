Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 1.6%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62. 142,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 310,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a current ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.

Defiance Silver Company Profile (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

