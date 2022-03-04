Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 112.5% in February

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE VGM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 52,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.