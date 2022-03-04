Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 112.5% in February

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE VGM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 52,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

