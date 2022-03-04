NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

NuVasive stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. 372,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.