NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.61.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,265. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

