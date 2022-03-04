IFP Advisors Inc Has $13.69 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.47. 555,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The company has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.