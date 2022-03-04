Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 69 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $169.21. 421,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,836. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

