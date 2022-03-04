$153.11 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) to post $153.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.22 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $84.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $626.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $640.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $71.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,299.15. 36,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,124.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,223.35. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 144.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $28,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

