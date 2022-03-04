Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will post $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $9.10 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

