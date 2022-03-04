Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Fortive reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 4,600,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,892. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

