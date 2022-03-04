Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. 911,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

