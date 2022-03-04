EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 439,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26. EzFill has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EzFill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EzFill during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EzFill during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EzFill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

