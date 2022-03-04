Cosmos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.60 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $30.65 or 0.00078909 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.52 or 1.00354029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00271323 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

