Spectrum Hits Market Capitalization of $13,371.01 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $13,371.01 and approximately $3,467.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00258420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001395 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

