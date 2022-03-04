Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Sell

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 665,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

