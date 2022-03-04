América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMOV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 3,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

