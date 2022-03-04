First Hawaiian Bank Buys 63,467 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,467 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $56.51. 16,607,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,567,629. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

