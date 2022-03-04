Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 487756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $948.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.