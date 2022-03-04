Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.38

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

