Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.12

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 421071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of research firms have commented on HENKY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.