Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.73

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNSHF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.04) to GBX 4,600 ($61.72) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,122.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

