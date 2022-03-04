Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,026,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.93. The stock has a market cap of $544.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

