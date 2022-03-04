Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,123. Ares Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

