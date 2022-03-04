Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,975% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

NASDAQ CRESY traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $8.66. 1,022,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,498. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.