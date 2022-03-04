Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

GSM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 4,688,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.51. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

