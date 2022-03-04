Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,247 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 8.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,168.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

XOM traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

