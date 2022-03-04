Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ JG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,692. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Mobile by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

