Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.
Shares of NASDAQ JG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,692. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.66.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday.
About Aurora Mobile (Get Rating)
Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
