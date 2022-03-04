Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $287.50 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Casper has a total market cap of $287.50 million and $8.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,708,456,809 coins and its circulating supply is 4,119,329,805 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.