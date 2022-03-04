Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.12 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and approximately $67,793.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.50 or 0.06632021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00069930 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

