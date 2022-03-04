Sumokoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29,441.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $29,441.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00406356 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,297,847 coins and its circulating supply is 42,597,847 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

