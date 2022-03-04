Brokerages Expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Fuel Green.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,831,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $17.15.

About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.