Brokerages Expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Fuel Green.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $17.15.
About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
