CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.20. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,935,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,206. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,660,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CNH Industrial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,242,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 236,524 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

