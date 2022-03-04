Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MEC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 64,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $207.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

