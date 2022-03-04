RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE RIV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.27. 83,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,939. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.