Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 25,190,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,630,408. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

