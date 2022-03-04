New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $50.23. 269,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,224. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

