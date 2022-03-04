ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Purchased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. 49,141 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37.

