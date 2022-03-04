Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) to post $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 125,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

