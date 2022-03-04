Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 398.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $54,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock remained flat at $$144.97 during midday trading on Friday. 336,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,009. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.