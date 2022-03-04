Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 333 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. 702,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.