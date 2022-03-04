First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,413,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,585,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after buying an additional 403,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

FPE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 2,499,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

