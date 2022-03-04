First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

First Solar stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.28. 99,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 989.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $24,257,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

