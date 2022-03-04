ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE CHPT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 11,606,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,108,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86.
In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
