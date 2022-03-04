ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 11,606,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,108,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 307,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ChargePoint by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 183,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ChargePoint by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

